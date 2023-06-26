Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

Tesla stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,574,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,200,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

