Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3,350.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $23.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,306.51. 1,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,705. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,396.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,774.77.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

