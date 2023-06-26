TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Insider Activity

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

