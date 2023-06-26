The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) PT Lowered to GBX 4,474 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,651 ($59.51) to GBX 4,474 ($57.25) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,800 ($61.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($55.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.94) to GBX 4,580 ($58.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 5,100 ($65.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,551.57 ($58.24).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,773 ($48.28) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,186.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,121.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 915.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,120 ($39.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,549 ($58.21).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.