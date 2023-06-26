The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,800 ($61.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,169.00.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

