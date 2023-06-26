The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.12. 890,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,835. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.25.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

