The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lowered by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2023

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.75. 4,267,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,535,672. The firm has a market cap of $262.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

