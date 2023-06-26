The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lowered by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.75. 4,267,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,535,672. The firm has a market cap of $262.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

