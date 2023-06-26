The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr Sells 30,988 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $8,061,218.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $6,271,596.66.

On Friday, June 16th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21.

HSY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.03. 430,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,674. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

