The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,463. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

