The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. 1,056,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,463. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

