TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 79658283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.32.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

