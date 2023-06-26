Traders Purchase Large Volume of Apartment Investment and Management Call Options (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 40,002 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,206% compared to the average volume of 1,735 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

NYSE AIV traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.