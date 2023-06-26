Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Cut to GBX 850

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 965 ($12.35) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.18) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.91) to GBX 1,048 ($13.41) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,050.33 ($13.44).

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 788.20 ($10.09) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 903.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 946.91. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 707.80 ($9.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.85).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

