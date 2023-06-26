Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190,619 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 463,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,090. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

