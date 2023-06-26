Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,610. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

