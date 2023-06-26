Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,329. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

