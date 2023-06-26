Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $23.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Trinseo Stock Performance

NYSE TSE opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 348,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

