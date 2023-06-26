trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRVG. Citigroup raised their price target on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.98.

trivago Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.22 on Thursday. trivago has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $416.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $119.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Analysts predict that trivago will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

(Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

See Also

