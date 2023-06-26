Trumpcoin Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $1.27 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.27 or 0.06145778 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000925 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00043353 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030407 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017427 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013958 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004940 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.
About Trumpcoin
Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
