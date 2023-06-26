TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez Sells 7,131 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.23. 451,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

