UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Cut by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. UGI makes up about 2.2% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of UGI worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 53,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 452,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UGI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 339,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.19%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

