Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,336. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

