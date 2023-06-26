Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. 1,237,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,556. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,682 shares of company stock worth $10,057,888. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

