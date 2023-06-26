Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.80 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

