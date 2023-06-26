Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 175,203.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 676,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 676,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,216,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGIT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,194. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

