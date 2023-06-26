Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after buying an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150,389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.21. 68,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,930. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.48. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

