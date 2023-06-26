Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $75.75. 398,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,480. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.