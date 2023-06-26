Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Increased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 8.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 265,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,743. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

