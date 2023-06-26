Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $190.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

