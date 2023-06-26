Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.64. The stock had a trading volume of 108,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,422. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

