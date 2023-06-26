Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 721.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $399.43 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.91. The stock has a market cap of $303.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

