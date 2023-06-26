Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 592,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $43,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.88. 909,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,331. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

