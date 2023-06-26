Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

