Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,940,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,289.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 379,646 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,541,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,861,000.

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. 527,654 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

