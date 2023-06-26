Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 42,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $138.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

