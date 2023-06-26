Velas Price Hits $0.0140 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Velas has a market cap of $34.51 million and $763,661.50 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,467,617,716 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,617,713 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

