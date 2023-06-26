Verasity (VRA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55.10 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $55.10 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003277 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006812 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

