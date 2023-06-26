Verge (XVG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $854,697.55

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. Verge has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and $854,697.55 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,213.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00288382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00741473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.66 or 0.00541698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00061190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,035,425 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

