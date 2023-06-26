Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $69,100.83 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $69,100.83 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,267.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00287845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00730500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00541396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00060903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,060,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

