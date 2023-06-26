Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Financial Comparison

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Zenix Auto International and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Visteon 2 3 7 0 2.42

Visteon has a consensus price target of $159.85, suggesting a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

100.0% of Visteon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% Visteon 3.48% 21.99% 6.73%

Volatility and Risk

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Visteon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46 Visteon $3.76 billion 1.06 $124.00 million $4.75 29.52

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visteon beats China Zenix Auto International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; power electronics units; and telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; SmartCore Studio, a PC-based configuration tool to generate hypervisor configurations; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Van Buren, Michigan.

