Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Vita Coco Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.46 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $125,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

