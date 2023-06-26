Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Voestalpine’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Voestalpine Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. 982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

