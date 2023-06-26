Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Voestalpine’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Voestalpine Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. 982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Voestalpine from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Voestalpine
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.