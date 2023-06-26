Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $16.19 Average PT from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
