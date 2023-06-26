VRES (VRS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, VRES has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019333 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,383.18 or 0.99994296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

