Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WD. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

