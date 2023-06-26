Wealth CMT Purchases 265 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealth CMT grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 284,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

