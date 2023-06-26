Wealth CMT Raises Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 24.2% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth CMT owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

IWV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,349. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $254.38.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

