Wedbush Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $64.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.04.

KB Home Trading Up 0.9 %

KB Home stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. KB Home has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

