Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after buying an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $40.65. 2,897,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,627,146. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

