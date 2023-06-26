WhiteBIT Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $309.28 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $309.28 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00016573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

